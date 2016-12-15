UPDATE 1-Rising rates seen hurting U.S. mortgage sector in 2017 -Freddie

(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. mortgage industry will face a rough 2017 if home borrowing costs stay on their upward trajectory, chief economist Sean Becketti at mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.16 percent in the week ended Dec. 15, the highest since 4.19 percent in the week of Oct. 2, 2014, Freddie Mac said. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.13 percent. "If rates continue their upward trend, expect mortgage activity to be significantly subdued in 2017," Becketti said in a statement. Mortgage rates have jumped in step with U.S. bond yields following Donald Trump's presidential win on Nov. 8. His surprise victory kindled a bond market selloff, propelling benchmark yields to their highest levels in over two years. Traders have bet on possible tax cuts, federal spending, looser regulations and stricter trade policies under a Trump administration and a Republican-controlled U.S. Congress. Collectively, the fiscal stimulus could result in faster economic growth but also higher inflation, making bonds less appealing. Since the U.S. election, 30-year mortgage rates have risen over 0.60 percentage point as data showed the rate jump has discouraged people seeking to buy a home or refinance one. The Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday said mortgage application activity fell last week to its lowest level since early January. {nL1N1E90P9] Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended Dec. 15: Loan type Latest week (pct) Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) 30-year fixed 4.16 4.13 3.97 15-year fixed 3.37 3.36 3.22 5-year ARM 3.19 3.17 3.03 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)