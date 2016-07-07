U.S. 30-year mortgage rates falls near record low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell in the latest week, approaching their all-time low as bond yields have tumbled following Britain's vote to exit the European Union last month, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.41 percent in the week ended July 7, down from 3.48 percent the previous week, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. This was 10 basis points above the all-time low of 3.31 percent struck in November 2012, the mortgage agency said. Worries about the fallout from Brexit on the global economy and bets the Federal Reserve may leave U.S. interest rates alone into 2018 have stoked intense demand for U.S. government debt. In early Thursday trading, the 10-year Treasury note yield last traded at 1.415 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. It hit a record low of 1.321 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended July 7: Loan type Latest Week ago Year ago week (pct) (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 3.41 3.48 4.04 15-year fixed 2.74 2.78 3.20 5-year ARM 2.68 2.70 2.93 (Reporting by Richard Leong)