U.S. 30-year mortgage rate falls in latest week -Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages retreated from their highest levels in nearly a month in step with benchmark Treasury yields, prompted by concerns about a slowing U.S. economic expansion, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.43 percent in the week ended Aug. 4, down from 3.48 percent in the previous week, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)