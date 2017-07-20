FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall back below 4 percent - Freddie Mac
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
July 20, 2017

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall back below 4 percent - Freddie Mac

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages dropped back below 4 percent this week in line with a drop in Treasury yields, retreating from their highest levels in two months, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.96 percent in the week ended July 20. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.03 percent, which was the highest since 4.05 percent in the May 11 week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

