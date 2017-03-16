UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit highest since Dec -Freddie Mac

(Adds table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose for a second straight week to their highest levels since late December in step with a jump in Treasury yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.30 percent in the week ended March 16, which was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec. 29 and was above 4.21 percent the preceding week, it said. Other mortgage rates that Freddie Mac tracks also rose in the latest week as bond yields climbed in anticipation of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank as expected raised key rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 0.75-1.00 percent. It signaled it may increase short-term borrowing costs two more times this year if the economy improves further. "Increasing inflation, continued gains in the labor market and the Fed's intentions for further rate increases - all three will keep pushing mortgage rates up this year," Freddie Mac's chief economist Sean Becketti said in a statement. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.629 percent, a near 3-month high, on Tuesday before falling to 2.535 percent on Thursday in the aftermath of the Fed's second rate hike in three months, Reuters data showed. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended March 16: Loan type Latest week (pct) Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) 30-year fixed 4.30 4.21 3.73 15-year fixed 3.50 3.42 2.99 5-year ARM 3.28 3.23 2.93 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)