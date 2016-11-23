U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise above 4 percent - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed above 4 percent to its highest levels in 16 months in step with rising U.S. government bond yields, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Wednesday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended Nov. 23, which was the highest since 4.04 percent in the week of July 23, 2015. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.94 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)