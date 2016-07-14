FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hold near record low - Freddie Mac
July 14, 2016

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hold near record low - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages were little changed in the latest week, holding above their all-time low even as bond yields bounced up from their record lows, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.42 percent in the week ended July 14, compared with 3.41 percent the previous week and its record low of 3.31 percent set in November 2012, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

