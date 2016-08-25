FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-U.S. 30-year mortgage rate unchanged in latest week -Freddie Mac
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

REFILE-U.S. 30-year mortgage rate unchanged in latest week -Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes verb in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages were unchanged in the latest week as benchmark Treasury yields have held in a tight trading range in advance of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.43 percent in the week ended Aug. 25 for a second straight week, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.