FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 4-month high -Freddie Mac
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 4-month high -Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages rose to their highest levels in four months in line
with rising Treasury yields on a bond market sell-off spurred by
speculation about reduced stimulus from global central banks,
mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
    The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.52 percent in the
week ended Oct. 20, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate
survey. This was the highest level since the 3.56 percent
recorded in the week of June 23.
    "This is the first week in over four months that rates have
risen above 3.50 percent. This month, mortgage rates seem to be
catching up to Treasury yields and returning to pre-Brexit
levels," Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a
statement.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.736
percent early on Thursday, down more than 1 basis point on the
day. On Monday, it reached 1.814 percent, which was its highest
since June 2, Reuters data showed.
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Oct. 2:    
 Loan type      Latest week    Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
                (pct)                          
 30-year fixed  3.52           3.47            3.79
 15-year fixed  2.79           2.76            2.98
 5-year ARM     2.85           2.82            2.89
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.