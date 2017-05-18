FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. mortgage rates fall in latest week - Freddie Mac
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. mortgage rates fall in latest week - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the mortgage finance agency said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

