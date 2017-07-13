FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise above 4 percent - Freddie Mac
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 2:20 PM / an hour ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise above 4 percent - Freddie Mac

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages broke above 4 percent this week, rising to their highest in two months in step with the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended July 13, the highest since 4.05 percent in the May 11 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.96 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.