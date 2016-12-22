UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise to highest since 2014 - Freddie Mac

(Adds background, graphics, table) NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest levels since April 2014 following the Federal Reserve's hint it might raise interest rates at a swifter pace in 2017, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.30 percent in the week ended Dec. 22, the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.16 percent, Freddie Mac said. Home borrowing costs have increased in step with the surge in U.S. bond yields as investors dumped bonds around the world on bets U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would introduce tax cuts and federal spending that spur U.s. growth and inflation. Since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, average 30-year mortgage rates have increased just over three-quarter points, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen about 0.70 point and hit its highest level since September 2014 last week. Mortgage rates advanced further in recent days after the U.S. central bank on Dec. 14 hinted it might raise short-term interest rates at a faster pace than previously thought on an improving jobs market and signs of inflation moving up to its 2 percent goal. "A week after the only rate hike of 2016, the mortgage industry digested the Fed's decision and this week's survey reflects that response," Freddie Mac chief economist Sean Becketti said in a statement. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended Dec. 22: Loan type Latest week (pct) Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) 30-year fixed 4.30 4.16 3.96 15-year fixed 3.52 3.37 3.22 5-year ARM 3.32 3.19 3.06 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)