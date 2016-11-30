FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. mortgage activity falls to lowest since January - MBA
November 30, 2016

U.S. mortgage activity falls to lowest since January - MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. mortgage application activity fell last week to its lowest level since early January as 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since July 2015, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released on Wednesday showed.

The Washington-based industry group's seasonally adjusted mortgage market index fell 9.4 percent to 417.2 in the week ended Nov. 25. This was the lowest since 398.5 in the week of Jan. 8. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
