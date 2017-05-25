FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rate falls to lowest since November - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.95 percent in the week ended May 25, which was the lowest since 3.94 percent in the Nov. 17, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.02 percent, the mortgage finance agency said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

