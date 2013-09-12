FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge doubts if foreclosure lawsuit vs. Richmond should be heard now
September 12, 2013

Judge doubts if foreclosure lawsuit vs. Richmond should be heard now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said there is a “substantial question” as to whether a lawsuit to stop the city of Richmond, California’s plan to potentially use eminent domain on foreclosed properties should be heard at this time.

At a hearing in a San Francisco federal court, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer asked lawyers for the mortgage industry why it isn’t a “no brainer” that its lawsuit should wait until the city actually uses eminent domain.

The hearing is ongoing on Thursday morning.

