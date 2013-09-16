FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Richmond, California mortgage plan
September 16, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Richmond, California mortgage plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a mortgage industry lawsuit challenging the City of Richmond, California’s plan to potentially use eminent domain to seize underwater mortgages.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled that the case was not yet ripe to be heard because the city had not yet developed a final course of action. Breyer decided to dismiss the case instead of putting it on hold.

“Ripeness of these claims does not rest on contingent future events certain to occur, but rather on future events that may never occur,” Breyer wrote.

