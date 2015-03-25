FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jury says Motorola infringed one Intellectual Ventures patent
March 25, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. jury says Motorola infringed one Intellectual Ventures patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Patent holding company Intellectual Ventures’ second crack at holding Motorola Mobility liable for using its technology without permission partially succeeded on Wednesday after a U.S. jury in Delaware found Motorola infringed a patent on multimedia text messaging.

The jury, however, cleared Motorola, a unit of China’s Lenovo Group, on a second patent, which it said was invalid. The last time these two companies faced off in court ended in a mistrial last year when a jury could not agree on a verdict. Damages are to be determined later. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)

