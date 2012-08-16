Biggest risks for NY MTA are toll hikes, labor pact-Fitch

Aug 16 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will face “stiff challenges” from politicians and transit riders over necessary toll hikes planned for 2013 and 2015, Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Thursday.

The authority, which runs New York City’s buses, subway lines, commuter railroads and some major bridges and tunnels, is also counting on its transit workers accepting a new contract with no pay increases. Without such an accord, budget gaps “would reopen and increase quickly,” Fitch said.