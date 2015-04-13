Downey Jr, Woodley impart 'wise words' at irreverent MTV Movie Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 12 (Reuters) - “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. gave a passionate acceptance speech about failing and succeeding in the film industry at Sunday’s MTV Movie Awards, while early winners Shailene Woodley and Jennifer Lopez also delivered inspiring words at the youth-targeted show.

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner, the star cast of upcoming summer blockbuster “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” handed their co-star Downey the MTV Generation Award, playfully kneeling at his feet as he gave his speech.

“I’ve grown up, struggled, failed, succeeded, partied way too much, repented, begged for second chances and literally clawed my way to the top,” the 50-year-old actor said.

“With my fellow Avengers, I advise you to dream big, work hard, keep your noses clean, be of service, and because you can, define your generation.”

Woodley, 23, won best female performance for her role as a cancer-stricken teenager in last summer’s teen romance “The Fault In Our Stars,” dedicating her accolade to author John Green, who penned the novel.

“It changed my life when I read it and dramatically influenced who I am today, and his words will transcend time,” Woodley said as Green shed tears in the audience.

Woodley also received the night’s Trailblazer Award, which rewards individuals carving a unique and inspirational path in movies, from her “Divergent” co-star Miles Teller, who praised the actress for being “an incredible force of nature.”

The actress urged people to surround themselves with a community, as “we can’t be ourselves without people reflecting on who we are.”

Jennifer Lopez managed to turn her win for her role in the low-budget horror “Boy Next Door” in the best scared-as-s**t performance category into an inspirational message, saying: “Banking on yourself can be scary, but it can be rewarding.”

Viacom Inc-owned MTV’s Movie Awards ushers in the summer blockbuster movie season, and is known for its more unconventional award categories voted for by fans, such as Best Kiss, which Woodley and her “Fault in Our Stars” co-star Ansel Elgort won.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to kiss your brother, it’s kind of great,” Woodley joked about Elgort, who also plays her brother in the “Divergent” film franchise.

Much of the irreverence on the night came from comedian host Amy Schumer, who filled her dialogue and movie parody sketches with sexual innuendo. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy. Editing by Andre Grenon)