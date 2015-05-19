FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond trading volume falls 13 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. muni bond trading volume falls 13 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Trading volume in U.S. municipal bonds dropped 13 percent to $618.5 billion in the first quarter of 2015 from $709.8 billion during the same period in 2014, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) reported on Tuesday.

“Historically, first quarter municipal trading volume has declined an average of 12.4 percent annually since 2008,” the MSRB said in a statement.

Fixed-rate bonds made up 68 percent of the par amount of bonds traded in the quarter, while the number of interest rate resets on variable-rate demand obligations reached a new low of 133,896, according to the MSRB, which regulates municipal securities firms. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.