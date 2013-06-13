FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge bans bond insurer attorneys from San Bernardino bankruptcy
June 13, 2013

Judge bans bond insurer attorneys from San Bernardino bankruptcy

Tim Reid

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 13 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of San Bernardino, California, on Thursday disqualified a law firm from representing a major bond insurer in the case, because some of its lawyers had “switched sides” in the case.

Federal Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury said the law firm of Winston & Strawn can no longer represent one of the city’s creditors, bond insurer National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.

She ruled that because Winston recently hired attorneys who had worked on the case for Calpers - the state pension fund and direct adversary of National in the proceedings - the entire firm of Winston Strawn was disqualified.

