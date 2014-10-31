Atlantic City bets on house money for debt deal

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Atlantic City, New Jersey, buffeted by casino closures and its tax base gutted, hopes that playing with house money will let it avoid junk-level borrowing costs at a time when it can least afford them.

The fading east coast gambling hub is preparing to borrow up to $140 million next month as it ends one of the worst years in its history. But it has a card up its sleeve: a program that uses state aid as a kind of house money to reassure investors and possibly make it cheaper for Atlantic City to issue debt.

“Will people view it as Atlantic City, or something higher rated? The jury is still out on that,” said Steven Shachat, portfolio manager at Alpine Woods Capital Investors, based in Purchase, New York. Alpine bought half of the $12.8 million of short-term bond deal Atlantic City priced in February.

New Jersey’s Qualified Bond Act program has bailed out its troubled municipalities for nearly 40 years. The program holds back a portion of state aid - about $170 million this year for all cities together - to pay bondholders directly.

The principal amount of debt outstanding under the act was $1.4 billion as of June 1, a state Treasury spokesman told Reuters. No local government has ever defaulted under the program since it was enacted in 1976, the state Department of Community Affairs said.

“We’re not Detroit, we’re not any of these places that you read about in Rhode Island or California,” said Thomas Neff, chairman of New Jersey’s Local Finance Board, at an August meeting, according to a transcript.

Detroit, Rhode Island’s city of Central Falls and three California cities have gone bankrupt in the last several years, in some cases leading to bondholder losses.

But Atlantic City has suffered a decline over the past few years that one bank analyst described as “mind-boggling.”

Four of its 12 casinos, the economic lifeblood of the ocean-front resort town, have shut their doors since the start of 2014, and another teeters near the precipice.

The city’s casino industry will likely continue to slide, with new gaming developments in Philadelphia, New York state and other nearby areas that could further erode Atlantic City’s former East Coast monopoly, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Andrew Zarnett.

By 2017, Zarnett believes, the city will have six surviving casinos and will see revenue drop to $1.8 billion - about a third of its 2006 peak of $5.2 billion.

Largely because of the closures, Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating on the city two notches to junk in July. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded it in September to ‘BBB+,’ which is still investment grade.

The bond sale will help refund old debt and pay for property tax appeals by over-valued casinos, whose fortunes have declined because of competition from neighboring states.

“We don’t have any other choice,” Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian told Reuters Insider on Thursday. “Casinos won in court. We owe them the money.”

But the state program gives the city a “good comfort level,” he said. “The last thing we want to do as a city is to be going out after junk bonds.”

UNLUCKY STREAK

Eighteen New Jersey municipalities - including Newark, Jersey City and Paterson, the three biggest - are in the state’s qualified bond program.

One risk: there’s no guarantee that New Jersey lawmakers will allocate the same overall amount of aid in future years.

If state aide falls short, a city must make up the difference in the debt service payments itself. That only happened once, in Perth Amboy. Bondholders were still paid in full, state officials said.

But New Jersey itself has also been repeatedly downgraded - most recently in September by S&P to ‘A,’ the second-lowest in the United States.

The cuts also lowered the qualified bond program, now rated ‘A-’ by Fitch Ratings.

State backing “is a double-edged sword because (New Jersey) has a negative outlook from two of the three rating agencies,” said Daniel Berger, senior market strategist at Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit.

One recent sale indicates that investors may demand more yield to buy debt related to Atlantic City.

On Oct. 22, New Jersey’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), a state agency that supports economic development in Atlantic City, issued $243 million of ‘BBB+'-rated luxury tax revenue bonds, with the 30-year maturity at 4.69 percent.

That’s higher than recent sales of similar paper with the same rating, and 58 basis points higher than Nebraska hospital revenue bonds from late September.

“The yield was probably twenty basis points higher than we might have liked, but still within a fair range,” CRDA executive director John Palmieri said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Andrew Hay)