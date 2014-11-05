FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises California's GO debt to A+ from A, cites strengthened budget
November 5, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

S&P raises California's GO debt to A+ from A, cites strengthened budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday upgraded California’s general obligation debt to A+ from A, citing a strengthened budget after Tuesday’s elections.

S&P also raised its rating on California’s general fund annual appropriation-secured debt to A from A-, with the outlook on both ratings now stable.

S&P said the upgrades followed voter approval of a measure requiring saving surplus revenues for the state government’s rainy day fund or for use for emergencies, debts or budget deficits.

It is S&P’s highest rating for California’s debt since the agency lowered it from A+ to A in February 2009, according to California state treasurer Bill Lockyer.

David Hitchcock, S&P’s credit analyst, said: “In our view, the new state constitutional provision will partially mitigate California’s volatile revenue structure by setting aside windfall revenue for use during periods when state tax revenue could fall materially short of forecast.” (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by James Dalgleish)

