California sells $5.5 billion short-term notes
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

California sells $5.5 billion short-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - California sold $5.5 billion revenue anticipation notes on Thursday, with $1.5 billion maturing in May 2014 priced to yield 0.21 percent and $4 billion maturing in June 2014 priced to yield 0.23 percent.

Both maturities had coupons of 2 percent, according to a pricing sheet for the deal, which was underwritten by J.P. Morgan Securities. Demand was strong enough to slightly push down yields in repricing, from 0.22 percent for the May maturity and from 0.24 percent for the June maturity in preliminary pricing.

During Wednesday’s retail order period for the notes, which cover short-term cash needs, individual investors snapped up $1.65 billion of the debt. The yield range quoted to retail buyers for the May maturity was 0.18 percent to 0.23 percent and the range for the June maturity was 0.20 percent to 0.27 percent, according to the state treasurer’s office.

