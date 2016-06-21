FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. state, local govt tax haul rose 3.1 pct -Census
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. state, local govt tax haul rose 3.1 pct -Census

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with additional data and background)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local government tax revenue rose to $317 billion in the first quarter of 2016, a gain of 3.1 percent from the same period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

State and local property tax collections grew 5.6 percent in the quarter to $125.7 bln, from $119 billion a year earlier. This amount ranks as the highest first quarter total in the last 10 years.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.

Corporate net income tax revenue dropped for a second straight quarter, to $13.2 billion, down 4.7 percent from a year ago.

General sales tax revenue increased 1.8 percent to $89.4 billion from $87.8 billion in the year ago quarter.

Total state tax revenue continued to rise, increasing 1.8 percent to $222.3 billion from 218.4 billion in the first quarter of 2015. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income, sales and gross receipts.

To review the census data click on: www.census.gov/govs/qtax

Reporting By Daniel Bases and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.