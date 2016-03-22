U.S. state, local government tax haul rises to $389.2 bln in Q4

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local government tax revenues rose to $389.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, up 4.2 percent over the same quarter the previous year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

Property taxes alone came in at about $198.6 billion, the highest fourth quarter collections in at least 10 years, but corporation net income tax revenues declined 6.9 percent to $10.8 billion.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)