FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. state, local government tax haul rises to $389.2 bln in Q4
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. state, local government tax haul rises to $389.2 bln in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local government tax revenues rose to $389.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, up 4.2 percent over the same quarter the previous year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

Property taxes alone came in at about $198.6 billion, the highest fourth quarter collections in at least 10 years, but corporation net income tax revenues declined 6.9 percent to $10.8 billion.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.