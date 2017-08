SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local government tax revenues decreased to $338.2 billion in the second quarter of 2016, a decline of 0.6 percent versus the same period a year ago according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

Property taxes collected grew 4.2 percent to $99.4 billion. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)