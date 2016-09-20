FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. state, local government tax revenues down 0.6 pct to $338 bln in Q2
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. state, local government tax revenues down 0.6 pct to $338 bln in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds additional tax collection data)

By Robin Respaut

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local government tax revenues decreased to $338.2 billion in the second quarter of 2016, a decline of 0.6 percent versus the same period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

Property tax collections grew 4.2 percent to $99.4 billion from $95.4 billion collected in the same quarter of 2015.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.

General sales tax revenue remained relatively flat, up 0.3 percent to $100.7 billion from $100.3 billion in the same quarter of 2015.

Individual income tax collections declined to $119.3 billion, down 3.0 percent from a year ago.

Corporate net income tax revenue declined for a third straight quarter, to $18.9 billion, down 12.8 percent from a year ago.

Total state tax revenue decreased 2.5 percent to $271.0 billion from $277.9 billion in the second quarter of last year. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income, sales and gross receipts.

To review the census data click on: www.census.gov/govs/qtax (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.