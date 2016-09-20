UPDATE 1-U.S. state, local government tax revenues down 0.6 pct to $338 bln in Q2

(Adds additional tax collection data)

By Robin Respaut

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local government tax revenues decreased to $338.2 billion in the second quarter of 2016, a decline of 0.6 percent versus the same period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

Property tax collections grew 4.2 percent to $99.4 billion from $95.4 billion collected in the same quarter of 2015.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.

General sales tax revenue remained relatively flat, up 0.3 percent to $100.7 billion from $100.3 billion in the same quarter of 2015.

Individual income tax collections declined to $119.3 billion, down 3.0 percent from a year ago.

Corporate net income tax revenue declined for a third straight quarter, to $18.9 billion, down 12.8 percent from a year ago.

Total state tax revenue decreased 2.5 percent to $271.0 billion from $277.9 billion in the second quarter of last year. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income, sales and gross receipts.

To review the census data click on: www.census.gov/govs/qtax (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)