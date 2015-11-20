Trenton, N.J., hopes rates stay low for next week's bond deal

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The financially distressed city of Trenton, New Jersey’s capital, is planning to refinance bonds next week in a $17 million deal that could price at just the right time.

After rising over the summer, U.S. municipal bond rates have fallen, potentially allowing the city to borrow for less, according to data from Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The last time Trenton went to market, in late July, in a very similar deal to refinance outstanding debt, yields on 10-year top-rated muni bonds were 2.23 percent.

Back then, Trenton paid 115 extra basis points over triple-A rated 10-year paper to sell its bonds, which priced at 3.38 percent with a 5 percent coupon.

By Friday, the 10-year yield in the broader top-rated U.S. muni bond market had fallen to 2.06 percent.

“We’re just hoping the rates stay,” Trenton Finance Director Ronald Zilinski said.

The sale is one of numerous small deals in a thin week of offerings because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Total bond and note issuance next week will be just $835 million, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

The prospect of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December also “pushed us along a little bit” to borrow now, Zilinski said.

The Fed could begin raising rates next month for the first time in nearly a decade, in part because the U.S. economy has improved, albeit slowly.

But the same cannot necessarily be said for Trenton’s economy, which had the third-highest foreclosure rate among all U.S. metro areas in October. Zilinski said he has eight vacant homes on his street alone.

Trenton has additional tools to lower borrowing costs. Next week’s deal is insured by Build America Mutual and, like before, is backed by a state program called the Qualified Bond Act.

The program has helped bail out troubled New Jersey municipalities for nearly 40 years by funneling some state aid directly to the city’s bondholders. Several other stressed local governments, including that of Atlantic City, use the program.

State lawmakers also beefed up the program this year, giving holders of such bonds more security by creating a statutory lien on the state aid.

Trenton’s negotiated sale, scheduled to price on Monday through lead manager RBC Capital Markets, consists of about $15.3 million of general improvement refunding bonds and about $1.7 million of sewer utility refunding bonds. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)