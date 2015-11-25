Detroit to sell bonds next week for new water authority

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Detroit next week will sell $284.6 million of water and sewer revenue refunding bonds that will eventually be transferred from the city to a new Great Lakes Water Authority.

The nearly $156 million of second lien sewer bonds maturing between 2021 and 2035 and $128.6 million of senior and second lien water bonds maturing between 2016 and 2034 will be issued through the Michigan Finance Authority and are slated for pricing by Citigroup on Wednesday. The bonds may be insured.

The regional water authority’s takeover of Detroit’s water and sewer operations and debt by Jan. 1 would shield the bonds in the event of a future bankruptcy filing by the city.

The authority grew out of federal court-ordered mediation in the historic bankruptcy case Detroit filed in 2013 and exited in December 2014.

Standard & Poor’s upgraded the senior lien bonds to A-minus. Moody’s Investors Service raised the rating to Baa3 with a positive outlook, noting it could climb several notches higher once the debt is legally separated from the city.

For that to happen, the city needs the consent of the majority of water and sewer bondholders. The upcoming refunding bond issues includes the stipulation that the debt will be transferred to the authority. Greg Eno, a spokesman for Detroit’s Water & Sewerage Department, said the city is also reaching out to owners of outstanding bonds to obtain their voluntary consent.

Detroit will continue to own the water and sewer system and lease it to the authority for $50 million a year for 40 years. The lease payments will enable the city to repair the system’s ageing infrastructure.

The authority’s board is comprised of representatives from Detroit, the state of Michigan, and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The deal is one of many to hit the market next week, when the U.S. municipal market expects to see nearly $7.9 billion of bonds and notes sales. Preliminary estimates show $3.3 billion of sales from the competitive calendar and $4.6 billion from the negotiated calendar, according to Thomson Reuters data.