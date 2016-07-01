FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. municipal bond sales total just $1.6 bln next week
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. municipal bond sales total just $1.6 bln next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond and note sales will total just $1.6 billion during next week's shortened calendar because of the July 4th holiday, compared with nearly $9 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

The biggest deal on the calendar is from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for $204 million of revenue refunding bonds.

Low supply has contributed to strong muni market performance. The 30-year yield on top-rated muni bonds hit another record low on Friday, closing at 1.99 percent, according to Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit.

The 10-year yield was 1.34 percent on Friday, just 5 basis points off its the record low of 1.29 percent hit on June 27.

Muni bond issuance levels dropped to $214.5 billion in the first half of 2016, a 0.2 percent decline from the same period last year. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)

