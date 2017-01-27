FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni bond market sales drop to $4.4 bln next week
January 27, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. muni bond market sales drop to $4.4 bln next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers in the municipal market are expected to sell about $4.4 billion of bonds and notes next week, down from about $7 billion this week, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Infrastructure deals rank high on next week's sales, led by $478.5 million of revenue and refunding bonds from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority plans to sell $330 million of water and sewer system second generation resolution revenue bonds. There's also $300 million of District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority public utility senior lien revenue bonds.

Large education deals will also go to market next week. There's $381 million of Board of Regents of Texas Tech University System taxable refunding and improvement bonds, and $323.6 million of general obligation bonds from North Clackamas School District No. 12. The University of Colorado Hospital Authority plans to sell $300 million of revenue bonds.

All of the top sales next week come from the negotiated calendar, which in total is expected to bring $3.4 billion to the market. An estimated $1 billion will hail from the competitive calendar.

The municipal market was a bit weaker on Thursday as munis posted losses in various spots along the yield curve, reported Janney Fixed Income on Friday. The benchmark 10-year and 30-year rates each increased by 1 basis point to finish at 2.39 percent and 3.19 percent. Municipal fund inflows were positive for the third consecutive week.

Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Bernard Orr

