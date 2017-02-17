By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 17 The state of Delaware will
sell $225 million of general obligation bonds on Feb. 23, the
largest offer in a trading week shortened by the Presidents Day
holiday on Monday.
Issuers are expected to sell just $3.8 billion of bonds and
notes in the U.S. municipal market next week, according to
Thomson Reuters estimates.
The subdued level of supply is in line with the low-volume
trend that began at the outset of the month, according to Alan
Schankel, managing director and municipal strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott.
"February is on track to be among the lightest volume
months," he said in a note on Friday. "Our estimate for a
sub-$20 billion total places this month as the slowest February
since 2014."
Total issuance for January was $33.6 billion, 37.6 percent
higher than the same month last year by par amount, with
increases in both refundings and new money, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Other notable offers next week include $177 million of
transit system sales surtax revenue refunding bonds from
Miami-Dade County and $129 million of limited tax general
obligation bonds for the Port of Seattle.
Anticipation of tax reform measures, which are expected to
come from congressional Republicans in the coming weeks, has
fueled speculation in the market about whether the proposals
will seek to do away with the tax-exempt status of muni bonds.
"While a reduction in the tax rates threatens to reduce the
value of the municipal tax-exemption, its elimination remains
highly unlikely, in our view," Peter Hayes, head of the
municipal bond group at BlackRock, said in a monthly research
note on Friday.
Public power utilities, which rely on the muni market to
finance projects and which have warned lawmakers against
eliminating the tax exemption on muni bonds, are not overly
concerned about a major overhaul either.
"We've not found anyone rushing to market," John Godfrey,
senior government relations director with the American Public
Power Association, said on Friday.
"There is some sense that the markets are already pricing
tax reform risk into rates," he said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)