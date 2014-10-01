FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America top U.S. muni underwriter in Jan-Sept
October 1, 2014

Bank of America top U.S. muni underwriter in Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch remained the top senior underwriter of U.S. municipal debt in the first nine months of 2014, with 262 deals totaling $28.77 billion, Thomson Reuters data released on Wednesday showed.

It held the same position in 2013.

California issued the most debt in the first three quarters of the year at $5.04 billion according to the data, followed by Puerto Rico at $3.5 billion.

Assured Guaranty insured the most municipal bonds, backing $7.4 billion debt, the data showed. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
