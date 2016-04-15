California deal tops U.S. municipal bond sales next week

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 (Reuters) - The state of California plans to sell nearly $1.49 billion of general obligation bonds next Tuesday, marking the largest deal on next week’s $7.8 billion U.S. municipal bond and note calendar.

California’s new issue is made up of $237 million in taxable various purpose general obligation bonds, $232.6 million in tax-exempt various purpose general obligation bonds and $1.02 billion in tax-exempt refunding bonds.

Standard & Poor’s Rating Agency rates the bonds AA- and reported the rating reflected the state’s diverse and expanding economy, increasing budgetary reserves and strong liquidity.

California, the world’s eighth-largest economy, has enjoyed healthy revenues in recent years, thanks in part to heavy reliance on capital gains taxes and the surging U.S. stock market. The state has balanced five consecutive budgets while paying down debts.

In January, S&P reported that “some of the institutional shackles on state spending are falling away” in California, where the state weathered years of large annual deficits.

Next week’s new sales are made up of $3.1 billion of competitive bonds and notes and $4.7 billion of negotiated deals.