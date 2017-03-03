FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
U.S. municipal debt sales jump to $10.4 bln next week
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. municipal debt sales jump to $10.4 bln next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. municipal bonds and notes will jump to $10.39 billion next week, bolstered by large deals from California, Maryland, and New York City, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Leading the deals next week is $2.4 billion from California of general obligation various purpose and refunding bonds. The deal is managed by Citigroup Global Markets.

Last year California surpassed France to become the world's sixth-largest economy, after years of robust state revenues and economic growth. In the fiscal year beginning last July, revenues have wavered somewhat, coming in just slightly below projected estimates.

The state of Maryland plans to issue next week almost $1.2 billion of general obligation bonds, state and local facilities loans.

The New York City Transitional Finance Authority plans to issue $800 million of future tax secured tax-exempt subordinate bonds, led by JPMorgan.

U.S. municipal bond funds reported $346.2 million of outflows this week, breaking a seven-week streak of net inflows. Municipals finished weaker on Thursday, following the direction of Treasuries. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's next action created some volatility in rates this week, reported Janney Fixed Income Strategies.

Next week's calendar will be made up of approximately $2.7 billion from the competitive calendar and of roughly $7.7 billion from the negotiated calendar, according to preliminary data. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.