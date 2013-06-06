IRS rules Florida development bonds should be taxable

June 6 (Reuters) - The Internal Revenue Service is challenging the tax-free status of municipal bonds issued for infrastructure at The Villages retirees development in Florida, a ruling that may affect hundreds of other sellers of so-called dirt bonds.

In a memorandum, the U.S. tax agency ruled that securities issued by the Village Center Community Development District north of Orlando was not entitled to sell municipal bonds with tax-free interest payments because the entity created by billionaire developer H. Gary Morse was essentially a private entity.

“Issuer was organized and operated to perpetuate private control and avoid indefinitely responsibility to a public electorate .... That fact is not consistent with qualification as a political subdivision,” the IRS said the memo dated May 9.

The decision, which may be appealed, affects about $364 million of tax-free debt sold by the Village entity, according to The Bond Buyer. The district one of nearly 600 community development districts in Florida that account for much of the dirt-bond issuance.

A lawyer for the Village district was not available to comment.

Dirt bonds are used in several states to encourage home building and other real estate projects and have been traditionally eligible for tax-free status, which is a boon to builders. Dirt bonds typically fund roads, utilities and other infrastructure.

The segment is among the riskiest in America’s $3.7 trillion muni market, accounting for an outsized number of bond defaults in Florida and other states hit hard by the U.S. housing bust.

TAMs issued by the IRS for individual bond sellers such as the Village, a sprawling master-planned housing project of more than 50,000 people, are not usually meant to set precedents.

But bond attorneys in the National Association of Bond Lawyers and other municipal market professionals worry that the IRS decision could chill dirt-bond issuance.

In a letter to the IRS ahead of the memo, NABL President Kristin Franceschi warned, “NABL is concerned that a departure (from the current status of dirt bonds) could have an immediate and disruptive effect in some quarters of the tax-exempt bond market.”