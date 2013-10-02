FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch: court decision on retiree benefits may be credit negative
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 9:24 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch: court decision on retiree benefits may be credit negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A recent decision by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles has put into question how much a U.S. state or local government can adjust the healthcare benefits paid to their retirees, which could be credit negative, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

In a special comment, Fitch said the ruling overturned a freeze on retiree healthcare cost inflation enacted by the city of Los Angeles in 2011. The decision indicates “local and state government may not have as much ability to control other post-employment benefit liabilities and consequently have less overall budget flexibility than is traditionally assumed.”

Public employees’ pensions are generally enshrined in contracts and protected by states’ constitutions, but other benefits that retirees receive - almost entirely healthcare - are not.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.