SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. municipal bond prices fell on Wednesday, lifting yields as much as 10 basis points, following an announcement by OPEC to limit production.

Yields on AAA-rated muni bonds in the 2036-2046 maturity rose 8-10 basis points, according to a preliminary scale read from Municipal Market Data (MMD), a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Sandra Maler)