UPDATE 1-Yield on AAA 30-yr US muni bond at new preliminary low

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The yield on AAA-rated U.S. 30-year municipal bonds was marked down 2 to 4 basis points in a preliminary pricing scale by Municipal Market Data on Friday.

The yield set a record low of between 2.86 percent to 2.88 percent, the fifth record since July 12 when it closed below 3 percent for the first time.

A net negative supply of new bonds, weak economic data coupled with Europe’s debt crisis are all pushing down municipal bond yields, according to Mark Tenenhaus, director of municipal research, at RSW Investments, LLC in Summit, New Jersey.

“We’ll tag along with the U.S. Treasury market,” Tenenhaus said. “There’s nothing from a fundamental point of view to suggest that interest rates will come out of their present ranges -- you can argue we’re in a period of stagflation or even deflation.”

The 10-year municipal bond yield was preliminarily assessed at down 2 to 3 basis points to 1.70 to 1.71 percent. The record low of 1.67 percent was set on Jan. 18.