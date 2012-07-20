FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Yield on AAA 30-yr US muni bond at new preliminary low
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Yield on AAA 30-yr US muni bond at new preliminary low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The yield on AAA-rated U.S. 30-year municipal bonds was marked down 2 to 4 basis points in a preliminary pricing scale by Municipal Market Data on Friday.

The yield set a record low of between 2.86 percent to 2.88 percent, the fifth record since July 12 when it closed below 3 percent for the first time.

A net negative supply of new bonds, weak economic data coupled with Europe’s debt crisis are all pushing down municipal bond yields, according to Mark Tenenhaus, director of municipal research, at RSW Investments, LLC in Summit, New Jersey.

“We’ll tag along with the U.S. Treasury market,” Tenenhaus said. “There’s nothing from a fundamental point of view to suggest that interest rates will come out of their present ranges -- you can argue we’re in a period of stagflation or even deflation.”

The 10-year municipal bond yield was preliminarily assessed at down 2 to 3 basis points to 1.70 to 1.71 percent. The record low of 1.67 percent was set on Jan. 18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.