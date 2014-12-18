FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US municipal bond yields up as much as 7 bps-preliminary read
December 18, 2014

US municipal bond yields up as much as 7 bps-preliminary read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. municipal bonds rose sharply in morning trading on Thursday, according to a preliminary read of Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale.

Yields, which move inversely to price, were up as much as 7 basis points on top-rated 10-year bonds. On highly rated 30-year bonds they rose as much as 5 basis points, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year bond was 1.99 percent and on the 30-year it was 2.87 percent.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

