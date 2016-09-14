Florida jury finds city of Miami liable in municipal bond case

MIAMI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The city of Miami and its former budget director were found liable by a Florida jury on Wednesday for engaging in a financial shell game in a case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from a municipal bond sale.

Taking less than a day to deliberate, the jury found the city of Miami and former budget director Michael Boudreaux violated the Federal Securities Act in the process of selling over $150 million worth of municipal debt in 2009.