Michigan comes to market with transportation refunding deal

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The state of Michigan sold $10.13 million of transportation refunding bonds on Tuesday, in what could be its first debt sale since its largest city, Detroit, filed for municipal bankruptcy on July 18.

Morgan Stanley & Co won the competitive sale, which had a top yield of 3.05 percent for a bond maturing in 2022 with a 3 percent coupon. The debt was rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA+ by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. On Tuesday, top-rated nine-year bonds yielded 2.63 percent on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale.

The Michigan Department of Transportation had hoped to achieve savings between $750,000 and $800,000 in present value through refunding. Instead, it saved $817,409, according to its finance director Ed Timpf, who added that the department was “very pleased” with the results.

At least three local Michigan issuers postponed bond sales in the last two weeks amid worries that investors were demanding yields too high in the wake of Detroit’s filing.

“Some of the cities and counties have seen an impact. But we saw zero evidence for our MDOT deal,” Timpf said.

“The amount of revenue that we’re pledging is stronger than a general obligation and the market recognized that we are not the same as a city or a village.”

According to pricing sheets and statements on Thomson Reuters this was the first time the state had brought a deal to market since the filing, but the Michigan Treasury was unable to immediately confirm.

“I don’t know to what extent investors are thinking about the impact of the Detroit filing on the market. The cities and counties actually need to sell the bonds. You have to sell them in order to really understand the impact,” Timpf added.