FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal issuance to reach $7.6 bln in coming week
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. municipal issuance to reach $7.6 bln in coming week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - New issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market is set to reach $7.6 billion next week, with the calendar topped by a near $1 billion offering from the Central Puget Sound regional transit authority in Washington state.

The number is in line with the weekly average of $7.9 billion so far this year and the highest since $10.1 billion was issued in the third week of July. About $5 billion of next week’s deals are negotiated.

The Central Puget Sound bonds are being used to refund earlier bonds that were used to fund system upgrades. The transit system covers an area of 2.8 million people and includes he cities of Tacoma and Seattle.

New issuance for July topped $30.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. That was the slowest since January in what has so far been a strong year for new issuance. Issuance so far this year has reached over $245 billion. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.