U.S. muni bond issuance set for $7.2 bln in coming week

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - New issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market is set to reach $7.18 billion in a holiday-shortened week, with nearly $1 billion in green general obligation bonds from Hawaii one of the largest single sales.

Fitch rated Hawaii’s $747 million bond sale ‘AA’, a high investments grade, with a stable outlook on Friday.

The rating “reflects the state’s sound financial management practices, a concentrated but resilient economy, comparatively high debt levels for a U.S. state, and a large but manageable burden of retirement liabilities,” Fitch said.

The calendar next week brings muni issuance to $311 billion so far this year, about 25 percent more than the same period last year, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Issuance is on course to come close to $400 billion this year.

Negotiated deals make up $4.25 billion of the total while competitive deals amount to $2.94 billion. The total also includes $364.47 million in notes.

In other deals, New York state’s Utility Debt Securitization Authority (UDSA) will issue $1 billion in restructuring bond that are part of the restructuring of the Long Island Power Authority started in 2013.

The UDSA has already issued $2 billion in bonds and has authority to issue up to a total of $4.5 billion before the end of 2016.

Bond markets and government institutions are closed on Monday to mark the Columbus Day holiday. Other financial markets and much of the private sector do not observe the holiday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)