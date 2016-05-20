U.S. muni calendar hits $8.4 bln, Connecticut tests appetite for debt

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - Debt sales in the municipal bond market are scheduled to reach $8.4 billion next week, with Connecticut testing demand for its debt following recent downgrades as it brings $500 million of general obligation bonds to market.

Connecticut’s fiscal troubles have already pushed its borrowing costs higher, and Thursday’s downgrades by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s could mean those costs climb further as investors require more compensation for the risk.

Last week, Connecticut’s lawmakers adopted a $19.7 billion budget that closed a funding hole of nearly $1 billion in the 2016-17 fiscal year that begins July 1. The state has seen income tax revenue forecasts fall, a fact officials blamed on weak stock market performance.

Both Fitch and Standard & Poor’s downgraded Connecticut’s general obligation bonds to AA- from AA. The agencies said severe economic and budgetary problems mean the state is ill equipped for an economic downturn.

Connecticut pays 0.54 percentage points more than top-rated states to borrow for 10 years, up from 0.28 percentage points around two years ago, according to Municipal Market Data (MMD). The state’s 10-year debt yields around 2.16 percent.

The proceeds of the bond sale are being used to refund existing debt. The negotiated sale will be run by BofA Merrill Lynch and The Williams Capital Group.

The $8.4 billion in debt sales next week is according to data complied by Thomson Reuters and includes sales of notes as well as bonds. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)