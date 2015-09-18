U.S. municipal bond market grows to $3.714 trln in first quarter

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market grew to $3.714 trillion during the second quarter from $3.694 trillion in the first quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released Friday. Retail investors, the biggest buyers of debt sold by states, cities, schools and other issuers, shed $17.1 billion of muni assets after increasing their holdings of muni debt by $19 billion in the prior quarter.

As for institutional investors, property and casualty insurance companies bought $5.5 billion of munis in the second quarter, while life insurance companies acquired $3.5 billion. U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $46 billion, which was down from a $67.4 billion jump in the first quarter. U.S. mutual funds added $34.7 billion of munis in the second quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $2.2 billion and closed-end funds dropped $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)