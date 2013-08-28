FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California city eligible for bankruptcy - tentative ruling
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 9:03 PM / in 4 years

California city eligible for bankruptcy - tentative ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug 28 (Reuters) - The city of San Bernardino, California, is eligible for bankruptcy protection, a federal judge said on Wednesday, in a “tentative ruling” ahead of a full court hearing later in the day.

U.S. federal judge Meredith Jury said the city of 210,000, located 60 miles east of Los Angeles, which filed for bankruptcy protection one year ago, was eligible for bankruptcy protection “as a matter of law based on incontrovertible facts.”

The tentative ruling came despite objections by Calpers, the state pension fund and San Bernardino’s biggest creditor.

The preliminary ruling for San Bernardino follows the city of Stockton, California, which was found eligible for bankruptcy protection in April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.