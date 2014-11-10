SEC looks to show more teeth over muni-bond misdemeanors

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission, emboldened by success in recent cases, will increase in its enforcement actions in the municipal bond market, its director of enforcement said on Monday.

The SEC, the market’s chief federal regulator, has been cracking down on issuers in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market for misleading buyers in official statements. Last week it charged a Detroit suburb and two of its former leaders with fraud over an offering.

“The bottom line is that if you look at our efforts in the municipal securities arena, our sense is that our focus on this area has begun to change behavior,” said Andrew Ceresney, Director, Division of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Commission, at a conference organized by Wall Street trade group Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

“It’s a place we are here to stay and you’re likely to see more enforcement activity rather than less in the municipal securities and public pension fund arena, and over time it will become expected that if there are abuses, we will bring cases,” Ceresney said.

In the coming year the SEC will focus on abuses in the pension fund arena, offering and disclosure fraud and broker-dealer abuses, he said. Another expected trend would be working in partnership with criminal authorities, as already happens in the corporate sector, he added.

The SEC has been running an initiative to encourage municipal issuers and underwriters to self-report inaccurate statements they may have made in bond documents in exchange for favorable settlement terms.

Earlier at the said conference, the head of the SEC, Mary Jo White, said the regulator is looking at its National Market System rule set in the equities market, as well as the role of exchanges acting as self-regulated organizations, to see if adjustments should be made to help reduce complexity, improve transparency and make the markets more robust. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby)