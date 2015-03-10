SEC official eyes accounting mandate for municipal issuers

March 10 (Reuters) - Issuers of municipal bonds should be required to adhere to certain accounting standards to enhance transparency in the $3.7 trillion U.S. muni market, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Dan Gallagher said on Tuesday.

In a speech at a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority conference in New York, the Republican commissioner said that just over two-thirds of the nation’s 30,000 biggest state and local government bond issuers incorporate practices recommended by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). He added that the 20,000 remaining smaller issuers probably have a lower rate of compliance.

“We need a legislative fix to mandate the use of GASB standards for municipal issuers, whether it is a grant of authority to the commission to recognize GASB standards as they do the (Financial Accounting Standards Board‘s), or as a condition placed on the bonds’ (tax) exempt status,” Gallagher said.

Past attempts in the U.S. Congress to beef up transparency through accounting practices, particularly with regard to growing public pension costs, have fizzled under opposition from labor unions and others.

While new GASB standards for pension liabilities “are a step in the right direction,” Gallagher said, they are not the complete answer.

“By permitting partial use of the rate of return on assets for funded liabilities, the new GASB standards allow for some political gamesmanship, such as legislation asserting that lawmakers in the future will make back-loaded, catch-up contributions to fully fund the liability,” Gallagher said.

Disclosure of annual required contributions (ARC) by the governments, which was eliminated by GASB, should be resurrected, he added.

“Bringing back the ARC can help hold accountable governments whose contributions are insufficient to make good on their pension promises,” he said.